Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Parkinson’s sufferer walked 64-mile stretch of Norfolk coast and raised £76,000

11 April, 2019 - 13:59
Tim Daber with his team of supporters. Photo: The Cure Parkinson's Trust

Tim Daber with his team of supporters. Photo: The Cure Parkinson's Trust

Archant

A Parkinson’s sufferer has won an award after walking a 64-mile stretch of the north Norfolk coast as part of his fundraising year.

Tim Daber leads the way along the Norfolk Coast Path. Picture: Chris BishopTim Daber leads the way along the Norfolk Coast Path. Picture: Chris Bishop

Tim Daber was approaching his 60th birthday two years ago when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

He walked from Sea Palling to Hunstanton on four days last August, and raised £76,000 for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust, which made him fundraiser of the year for 2018.

Mr Daber, who lives in Northamptonshire, said: “I will long remember lacing my walking boots up in the car park early in the morning of August 18 and walking to the starting point to be greeted by 15 walkers and half a dozen supporters. That was when realisation really dawned that they were all there to support me.

“There was a great deal of warmth and mutual support throughout with more experienced distance walkers giving words of encouragement to less experienced colleagues.”

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Crash causes delays on the A47

A crash on the A47 is causing tail backs and delays for drivers this morning. Picture: Staff

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mother of teen who took his own life tells of devastating moment she and her husband rushed to save him

Cromer teenager Nyall Brown who died in May 2018 . Photo: Mearl Brown

Council finds multiple issues with ‘dangerous’ new roundabout near Norwich

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa

Dream home turned nightmare as family complain of countless snags in new-build house

Heidi Franklin and her family dream house in Mulbarton filled problems waiting to be fixed. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Whale spotting and beer spa holidays added to Norwich Airport destinations

The Blue Lagoon is now a destination on offer from Norwich Airport. Picture: Super Break

Banned motorist drove on A47 on flat tyres which were smoking, court hears

Kyle Miller was sentenced to 20 months for dangerous driving, fraud, theft and driving while disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists