Parkinson’s sufferer walked 64-mile stretch of Norfolk coast and raised £76,000

Tim Daber with his team of supporters. Photo: The Cure Parkinson's Trust Archant

A Parkinson’s sufferer has won an award after walking a 64-mile stretch of the north Norfolk coast as part of his fundraising year.

Tim Daber leads the way along the Norfolk Coast Path. Picture: Chris Bishop Tim Daber leads the way along the Norfolk Coast Path. Picture: Chris Bishop

Tim Daber was approaching his 60th birthday two years ago when he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

He walked from Sea Palling to Hunstanton on four days last August, and raised £76,000 for the Cure Parkinson’s Trust, which made him fundraiser of the year for 2018.

Mr Daber, who lives in Northamptonshire, said: “I will long remember lacing my walking boots up in the car park early in the morning of August 18 and walking to the starting point to be greeted by 15 walkers and half a dozen supporters. That was when realisation really dawned that they were all there to support me.

“There was a great deal of warmth and mutual support throughout with more experienced distance walkers giving words of encouragement to less experienced colleagues.”