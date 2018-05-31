Search

'Just get on and do it' Parking trial postponed for second time amid fears it could deter Christmas shoppers

PUBLISHED: 06:30 19 November 2019

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

Archant

A controversial trial which would have seen a time limit introduced in a town car park has been postponed for the second time, amid fears it would affect footfall over the Christmas period.

A trial to introduce time limits at Queen's Square carpark in Attleborough will be postponed until the new year. Photo: Archant

A two-hour time limit was set to be introduced in the Queen's Square car park in Attleborough in September, but was delayed due to roadworks in the town, and rescheduled for the end of November.

But Breckland Council, which owns the car park, said the trial had been postponed for the second time, after Attleborough Town Council raised concerns it would affect the number of people visiting the town in the lead up to Christmas.

In a post on the town council Facebook page, a spokesman said the decision to postpone the trial was to "support local traders over the busy Christmas shopping period", and added that a number of businesses had complained that ongoing roadworks in the town had impacted footfall.

The trial was proposed by the town council in an effort to stop Attleborough being used as a 'park and ride', following reports commuters were parking in the free car park for long periods of time and travelling into Norwich by train.

But Jane Aldridge, who owns Aldridge Crafts on Queen's Square, said the two-hour limit was too restrictive, and feared it would affect trade.

She said: "We are concerned it will impact on business and think a three-hour limit would be more realistic. If we're looking to maximise trade in the town then we want people to come in and have a bite to eat, and look around the shops. Two hours isn't long enough to do that."

However others in the town, including Anna Lancaster, company director at AW Myhill, believe the limits will improve footfall.

Anna Lancaster, company director at AW Myhill in Attleborough is in favour of the two hour parking limit. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017Anna Lancaster, company director at AW Myhill in Attleborough is in favour of the two hour parking limit. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

She said: "They just need to get on and do it. There is other free parking in the town and I think it's a good idea to alleviate the problems caused by people parking in Attleborough to commute to Norwich."

Breckland Council said the trial would be picked up again in 2020.

