Trowse parking restrictions could be introduced due to caravans

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New parking restrictions could be introduced in Trowse following the rapid growth of a caravan 'community' in the area.

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Trowse. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

On Tuesday, Norfolk County Council served "direction to leave" notices to six caravan owners parked on Whitlingham Lane, south of Norwich.

It comes after residents claimed people had been stealing water from their outside taps and electricity from external charge points.

Although action is now being taken, residents say they have been complaining for months about an increase in the number of people living in vans and caravans on the lane.

South Norfolk Council said a long-term solution to the issue was being discussed.

An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood An eviction notice has been served to caravans on Whitlingham Lane, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

A council spokesman said: "Previous action to evict the caravans has been taken by the county, and in April we attended a meeting with police, highways and Trowse Parish Council where the eviction action that is being taken was agreed.

"A longer term solution of parking restrictions on Whitlingham Lane is being discussed with Trowse Parish Council."

When asked what the parking restrictions would be, a spokesman said it was a matter for the county council's highways department.

A caravan parked on a lane in Trowse has been destroyed by fire less than 24 hours after the council ordered owners to leave the area. Picture: Jamie Honeywood A caravan parked on a lane in Trowse has been destroyed by fire less than 24 hours after the council ordered owners to leave the area. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Trowse parish councillors previously discussed whether double yellow lines should be installed on the road.

The area has been used as an unofficial parking spot for several years by people living in vans and caravans.

But residents claim the number of vehicles parked there has increased significantly in the past 18 months.

One 50-year-old resident, who lives on Whitlingham Lane, said: "There has always been a community of van people down here and most of them are lovely, but there has never been this many caravans.

"One or two of them are now causing trouble, not just for the local community, but for other van dwellers too."

Hours after the "direction to leave" notices were served by council officers on Tuesday, Norfolk fire service was called to Whitlingham Lane shortly before 11.30pm to reports of a caravan on fire.

Police could be seen in the area on Wednesday afternoon making door-to-door enquiries in relation to the incident.