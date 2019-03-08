Search

Advanced search

Safety fears raised over gym's 'clogged' car park following Marina Centre closure

PUBLISHED: 17:22 06 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:22 06 November 2019

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is struggling to cope with an increasing number of visitors. Picture: Google Maps

Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is struggling to cope with an increasing number of visitors. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

The closure of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth has sparked safety concerns at a nearby leisure centre which is struggling to cope with the increasing number of visitors using its car park.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has backed plans to develop an overflow car park at the back of the centre creating up to 40 additional spaces. Picture: Google MapsGreat Yarmouth Borough Council has backed plans to develop an overflow car park at the back of the centre creating up to 40 additional spaces. Picture: Google Maps

The car park at Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is often "clogged" and the problem is expected to get worse in the coming months after the leisure complex in Great Yarmouth shut last week.

The gym in Widgeon Close currently has just 63 car parking spaces which has resulted in vehicles double parking and blocking nearby driveways, according to a report.

The document outlining the issues has been prepared by a strategic director and will be discussed by Great Yarmouth Borough councillors at a full council meeting at the Town Hall on Thursday night.

The Marina Centre, which was run by Sentinel Leisure Trust, closed on Thursday, October 31, to make way for a new multi-million pound leisure centre in summer 2021.

Due to the closure, members have been forced to use other fitness complexes operated by the leisure trust which includes Phoenix Pool & Gym.

The report explains that since the centre in Bradwell was refurbished in 2016, visitor numbers have increased with the site now thriving.

You may also want to watch:

An increase in popularity has meant the car park has "struggled to cope with demand" despite visitors being encouraged to walk or cycle to the gym.

The council is warned footfall is set to increase due to the closure of the Marina Centre with fears being raised about the safety of pedestrians who will use the car park.

MORE: New images released of replacement leisure centre as countdown to closure begins

A number of options for expanding Phoenix Pool & Gym's car park have been explored but only one viable option has been identified.

The report outlines plans for an overflow car park developed around the back of the site.

This would create up to 40 additional spaces for visitors to use during peak hours of 3.30pm to 8.30pm.

Although the land where the new car parking spaces are proposed currently belongs to Lynn Grove Academy, the report states the school has agreed to lease the land to the council in return for students having agreed access to the site.

The council has been recommended to allocate £130,000 to help fund the plans which will have to receive planning permission should they get submitted.

MORE: Neighbours of Phoenix Pool and Gym in Bradwell complain over noise and parking problems

Most Read

Nick Conrad stands down as Conservative candidate after rape case comments row

Nick Conrad quit BBC Radio Norfolk in the hope of becoming a Conservative MP - but has resigned his candidacy after just 24 hours. Photo: Steve Adams

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson

Cheers! New cinema will have alcohol licence and create 15 new jobs

Movie-goers can expect a bright new interior at Great Yarmouth's former Hollywood Cinema when it re-opens as Arc Cinema before Christmas Picture: Arc Cinema

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Running column: Runners are being seen as cash cows by big event companies, says Mark Armstrong

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon in 2019. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon

Full scale of Norwich sinkhole revealed

Supervisor Ollie Bell next to the Earlham Road sinkhole in Norwich which appeared on November 6, 2019. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

Boris Johnson says Nick Conrad comments during rape case debate ‘completely unacceptable’

Prime minister Boris Johnson has called former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad's comments during a rape debate 'unacceptable' Pic: Nick Butcher.

Mother and daughter wrestle with violent burglar with £2,700 ‘bulging’ in his pockets

Anthony Millward tried to steal £2,500 from K's Diner in Wells Pictures: Abigail Nicholson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists