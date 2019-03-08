Safety fears raised over gym's 'clogged' car park following Marina Centre closure

The closure of the Marina Centre in Great Yarmouth has sparked safety concerns at a nearby leisure centre which is struggling to cope with the increasing number of visitors using its car park.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has backed plans to develop an overflow car park at the back of the centre creating up to 40 additional spaces. Picture: Google Maps Great Yarmouth Borough Council has backed plans to develop an overflow car park at the back of the centre creating up to 40 additional spaces. Picture: Google Maps

The car park at Phoenix Pool & Gym in Bradwell is often "clogged" and the problem is expected to get worse in the coming months after the leisure complex in Great Yarmouth shut last week.

The gym in Widgeon Close currently has just 63 car parking spaces which has resulted in vehicles double parking and blocking nearby driveways, according to a report.

The document outlining the issues has been prepared by a strategic director and will be discussed by Great Yarmouth Borough councillors at a full council meeting at the Town Hall on Thursday night.

The Marina Centre, which was run by Sentinel Leisure Trust, closed on Thursday, October 31, to make way for a new multi-million pound leisure centre in summer 2021.

Due to the closure, members have been forced to use other fitness complexes operated by the leisure trust which includes Phoenix Pool & Gym.

The report explains that since the centre in Bradwell was refurbished in 2016, visitor numbers have increased with the site now thriving.

An increase in popularity has meant the car park has "struggled to cope with demand" despite visitors being encouraged to walk or cycle to the gym.

The council is warned footfall is set to increase due to the closure of the Marina Centre with fears being raised about the safety of pedestrians who will use the car park.

A number of options for expanding Phoenix Pool & Gym's car park have been explored but only one viable option has been identified.

The report outlines plans for an overflow car park developed around the back of the site.

This would create up to 40 additional spaces for visitors to use during peak hours of 3.30pm to 8.30pm.

Although the land where the new car parking spaces are proposed currently belongs to Lynn Grove Academy, the report states the school has agreed to lease the land to the council in return for students having agreed access to the site.

The council has been recommended to allocate £130,000 to help fund the plans which will have to receive planning permission should they get submitted.

