Again? - more drivers confused about parking at retail park

21 August, 2019 - 15:46
More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton

More bad parking has been spotted at the Breckland Retail Park. Picture: Amanda Walton

Shoppers driving to a new retail park are still getting confused over the layout of the parking.

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submittedA confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

The £6.9m Breckland Retail Park, in London Road, Thetford, was completed in June with a B&M, Home Bargains and Greggs opening, creating 200 jobs, with two more units to follow.

Residents in the town have reported the problem parking but the issue still continues.

This driver has mistaken the pavement for a parking bay blocking disabled access to the store.

Earlier this month it was highlighted how drivers had been mistaking the junction layouts for parking.

Thetford Forum Facebook members have been left scratching their heads as more pictures are posted everyday of cars parked in junctions and across access ways.

One said: "It is a terrible car park, especially the bit that sticks out onto the main roadway and it is easy to see how people end-up parking on road and pathways if they are not paying the attention they should be."

