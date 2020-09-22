‘We understand frustrations’ - Parking permits discussed by seaside council

The potential of parking permits being introduced in Cromer to ease congestion during peak summer months was debated at a town council meeting.

The “perennial issue” was raised at Cromer Town Council on Monday, September 21, by Duncan Baker, MP for North Norfolk, after he received several comments from constituents complaining about not being able to park in the town.

Mr Baker said: “[Residents] feel that in certain areas in the town it’s very difficult to get parking, some are afraid to leave the space outside their homes because they might lose it and this has caused problems for people with young children and the elderly.

“I know it’s been tackled before so this is really a means to say constituents are getting in touch with me [about it].”

In response to the concerns constituents had brought to him, Mr Baker raised the possibility of a permit scheme working as a revenue source and creating funding for schemes such as Cromer Cares.

Tim Bartlett, town councillor, said when the issue was last reviewed by the council it was decided the benefits of being viewed as a welcoming destination with parking outweighed the arguments in favour of issuing parking permits.

He said they fully understood residents’ frustrations, and said people know “it’s not that difficult to find a space where they can park for nothing”.

“It’s not visitors, it’s not residents - it’s the fact that there’s 36 million vehicles on the road in this country and until we address that problem we will always be dealing with problems like this,” he said.

Philip Harris, town councillor, added: “I have cars going round and round in circles trying to park but if we introduce parking permits visitors will say I can go and park in the streets in Sheringham, Mundesley but not Cromer.

“I think the bigger issue is regarding holiday homes thinking that they can park overnight,” he said.

Concerns were also raised over electric vehicle charging points, reaction from traders who previously opposed parking permits for fear it may put people off shopping in the town and fears permits in some areas may shift congestion elsewhere.

Julie Chance, clerk for Cromer Town Council, said: “We need to talk to North Norfolk District Council, we do want to tackle the issue.”