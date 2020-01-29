Parking is key focus in town's future transport plan

The Hollies car park, Downham Market. Picture: Ian Burt

Parking and traffic flow have been outlined as key focuses for a Norfolk town in a new strategy blueprint.

The Norfolk County Council report has identified a number of improvements to resolve transport issues in Downham Market.

It has divided the objectives into short, medium and long term options, and includes parking and the impact of charging in Downham Market Town Council owned car parks, a review of traffic light junctions and an assessment of the current walking and cycling infrastructure.

Short term options include implementing a series of parking restrictions in the area around the railway station, which is likely to cost £10,000.

Medium term options include Downham Market Town Council proposals to implement car park charges in council-owned car parks, with NCC planning to rationalise waiting duration times and carry out junction assessments.

Long term options include finding funding to develop traffic routing, pedestrianisation, junction alteration measures and a look at developing walking and cycling corridors in the town.

The junctions that have been identified in need of improvement are those at Clacklose Road and Lynn Road, Bennett Street and Railway Road and Greenwich Close, London Road and Wingfields.

Potential routing improvements could see parts of Paradise Road, High Street, Bexwell Road and Howdale Road made one way and the south end of High Street made into a pedestrian zone.

Parking has been an ongoing issue in the town for many years and the town council has said it is working out a resolution.

A town council spokesman said: "We're hoping for it to come to a conclusion this year.

"We're looking at introducing parking at all the town council owned car parks and looking at long term provision.

"It's about making it fair and keeping the flow of traffic in the town.

"In terms of waiting bays all over the town it varies and we're looking to standardise it and make it more the same.

"We're taking a holistic view as not to displace the problem elsewhere. So we're doing our bit and NCC are doing theirs."