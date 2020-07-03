Parkdean Resorts prepares to reopen holiday parks
Holiday parks operated by Parkdean Resorts will reopen from next week.
Parkdean Resorts, which operates seven holiday parks in Norfolk and Waveney, is set to reopen its parks on Monday, July 6, with a range of new safety measures in place.
The company, which owns and operates 67 holiday parks nationwide faced a backlash in March over an earlier announcement its resorts would stay open to holidaymakers.
On March 21 the company said it was shutting its bars, restaurants and leisure facilities amid the continuing coronavirus crisis until further notice.
But then it temporarily closed its parks from Sunday, March 22. The parks are planned to reopen on Monday with strict new Covid-19 safe measures in place. Parkdean operates Breydon Water, Cherry Tree, Vauxhall, California Cliffs, Summerfield and Kessingland holiday parks in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft as well as Manor Park and Heacham Beach holiday parks in Norfolk.
The reopening of holiday parks will secure 750 jobs at Parkdean’s parks in the region, with an additional 1,500 new roles being created around the country.
To ensure a safe reopening, all holiday parks have introduced a number of stringent safety and hygiene processes and procedures, to adhere to the latest Government guidelines.
These include limiting capacity at facilities, drive-thru check-ins, one-way systems and clear social distancing markers.
Each caravan will be deep cleaned between every new customer visit, as hand sanitiser is available throughout the park.
The company is launching its biggest ever marketing campaign from July 3, promoting Parkdean Resorts as the ideal place to go for a staycation. The £4.5m campaign features television presenter Stephen Mulhern.
Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We are ready and waiting to warmly welcome holidaymakers who want to enjoy a well-deserved break whilst seeking fresh air, open spaces and safe, beautiful locations.
“Our team has worked hard to ensure that whilst social distancing and health and safety measures are adhered to, our holidaymakers’ experience will be the best yet.”
Parkdean Resorts has given generously throughout the lockdown to local food banks .
The company also provided accommodation to NHS workers across the UK in a number of its parks.
