Search

Advanced search

Parkdean Resorts prepares to reopen holiday parks

PUBLISHED: 09:31 03 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 03 July 2020

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of seven resorts in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and Waveney that is set to reopen next week. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Breydon Water Holiday Park is one of seven resorts in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and Waveney that is set to reopen next week. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Archant

Holiday parks operated by Parkdean Resorts will reopen from next week.

Heacham Beach holiday park is one of seven resorts in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and Waveney that is set to reopen next week. Picture: Parkdean ResortsHeacham Beach holiday park is one of seven resorts in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and Waveney that is set to reopen next week. Picture: Parkdean Resorts

Parkdean Resorts, which operates seven holiday parks in Norfolk and Waveney, is set to reopen its parks on Monday, July 6, with a range of new safety measures in place.

The company, which owns and operates 67 holiday parks nationwide faced a backlash in March over an earlier announcement its resorts would stay open to holidaymakers.

Vauxhall Holiday Park is one of seven resorts in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and Waveney that is set to reopen next week. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.Vauxhall Holiday Park is one of seven resorts in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk and Waveney that is set to reopen next week. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

On March 21 the company said it was shutting its bars, restaurants and leisure facilities amid the continuing coronavirus crisis until further notice.

But then it temporarily closed its parks from Sunday, March 22. The parks are planned to reopen on Monday with strict new Covid-19 safe measures in place. Parkdean operates Breydon Water, Cherry Tree, Vauxhall, California Cliffs, Summerfield and Kessingland holiday parks in Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft as well as Manor Park and Heacham Beach holiday parks in Norfolk.

The reopening of holiday parks will secure 750 jobs at Parkdean’s parks in the region, with an additional 1,500 new roles being created around the country.

To ensure a safe reopening, all holiday parks have introduced a number of stringent safety and hygiene processes and procedures, to adhere to the latest Government guidelines.

These include limiting capacity at facilities, drive-thru check-ins, one-way systems and clear social distancing markers.

Each caravan will be deep cleaned between every new customer visit, as hand sanitiser is available throughout the park.

The company is launching its biggest ever marketing campaign from July 3, promoting Parkdean Resorts as the ideal place to go for a staycation. The £4.5m campaign features television presenter Stephen Mulhern.

Steve Richards, chief executive of Parkdean Resorts, said: “We are ready and waiting to warmly welcome holidaymakers who want to enjoy a well-deserved break whilst seeking fresh air, open spaces and safe, beautiful locations.

“Our team has worked hard to ensure that whilst social distancing and health and safety measures are adhered to, our holidaymakers’ experience will be the best yet.”

Parkdean Resorts has given generously throughout the lockdown to local food banks .

The company also provided accommodation to NHS workers across the UK in a number of its parks.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Just 12 new positive tests as coronavirus rate in Norfolk plummets

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

£1.3m designer home with unbelievable views goes up for sale in Norwich suburb

This four-bedroom home at Hilly Plantation on the edge of Norwich is on the market for �1.3m. Picture: Sowerbys

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Watch out for caravan and motorhome scams, holidaymakers warned

Norfolk Trading Standards warned about caravan and motorhome scams in the wake of increased sales. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

WATCH: Alarming video of group rocking hire boat on Norfolk Broads

Still taken from a video showing a group rocking a Broads cruiser. Picture: Submitted anonymously

Complaints about people having sex outside church sparks extra police patrols

All Saints Church, Rackheath. Photo: Bill Smith

Leicester lockdown ‘a concern’ for Norfolk’s coastal towns

A one-way system is in place in Sheringham town centre. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘Our lives are falling apart’: Tearoom announces closure shortly after 10th anniversary

A well-loved tea room and restaurant which has thrived for the last decade has announced it will not be opening again due to coronavirus. Photo: Tally Ho Tearooms

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man threatened to kill police officers in seven hour stand off at ex-girlfriend’s

Police on the scene of an incident in Jay Gardens, Chapel Break, near Bowthorpe. Picture: Supplied

Owners of restaurant chains to close 91 sites nationwide - including one in Norwich

Las Iguanas in Norwich, which is one of 91 restaurants to be closed by Casual Dining Group . Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Tributes paid to village’s ‘kind and inspiring’ former headteacher

Former Hethersett headteacher Vivien Horobin, pictured with children in July 2000. Picture: Adrian Judd

War veteran and double amputee set to walk 72-mile for Norfolk charities

Amputee Duncan Slater. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Winners announced for Norfolk’s largest writing competition for young creatives

The Young Norfolk Writing Competition received a record number of entries in 2020 Picture: National Centre for Writing/Hannah Hutchins