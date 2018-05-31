Search

Closed holiday park donates Easter supplies to foodbank

PUBLISHED: 15:57 26 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:57 26 March 2020

Volunteers Andy Adams and Mandy Holcombe inside the new home for Lowestoft foodbank. Picture: Nick Butcher

A holiday park forced to close during the Coronavirus crisis has donated £300 of food to a community centre and foodbank.

Kessingland Beach Holiday Park closed following Government orders earlier this week, with the Parkdean site, donating the food after stocking up for the start of the Easter holidays, as well as household items such as toilet rolls, antibacterial spray.

Claire Byles, of the Kessingland park, said: “We are all proud to be part of the community and contribute to the local economy, so we wanted to make sure we’re still able to give back when the park is closed.

“We’ve seen how much demand there has been at foodbanks, so we were more than happy to do our bit to support Lowestoft Foodbank.”

Phil Aves, lead at Lowestoft Rising, said the stock levels at Lowestoft foodbank had reached ‘alarming’ levels and call on shoppers to be more considerate after panic buying left many supermarket shelves empty.

