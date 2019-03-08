Hundreds take part in Norfolk Day runs

Hundreds of runners have braved the elements to take part a Norfolk Day parkrun and Norfolk Day 10k race.

Saturday's Thetford parkrun saw 242 runners don Norfolk colours and run under the watchful eye of 15 dedicated volunteers

For one runner, Jessie Chamberlain, the event represented her 200th parkrun, while her husband Colin was competing in his 150th event. Kelly McGill and Wes Byford completing their 50th runs.

Meanwhile, on Sunday the 10k race went ahead in Thetford with a slightly shorter course due to a fallen tree caused by the storms.

The women's race was won by Sarah Harris, while the men's event was won by John Morley.

Organiser Melanie Sturman said: "We are pleased with how it's gone and it's been a very good community event. We'd really like to make it an annual thing.

"I'm Norfolk born and bred and very passionate about Norfolk Day and the community and we wanted to do something to celebrate."

Meanwhile, more than 90 players from six leagues across Norfolk gathered at the Assembly Rooms in Norwich on Saturday night to take part in the second Norfolk Day cribbage tournament.

The winners, Steve and Joanne Larter from the Wensum League received £100 plus a pair of oak cribbage boards, presented by Karl Cooper, director of Norfolk Upholstery, the night's main sponsor.

