Dog hurt in hit-and-run

PUBLISHED: 11:27 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:54 15 January 2020

Police say the incident happened on Park Road, in Hunstanton Picture: Google

Archant

A dog needed veterinary treatment after being hit by a vehicle which did not stop.

Police say it happened in Hunstanton yesterday afternoon.

A lurcher dog was involved in a collision with a vehicle on Park Road just after 12pm. The dog was injured and is currently receiving vetenary treatment.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the vehicle who may not have realised they had been in collision with the dog.

They would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information should contact PC Amelia Moreland at Hunstanton Police Station on 101.

