Community radio station handed crucial funding lifeline

PUBLISHED: 15:49 14 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 14 September 2020

Diss-based Park Radio has been award crucial funding by Ofcom amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: South Norfolk Council

Archant

A local radio station has been awarded a crucial cash injection by Ofcom in its bid to continue broadcasting.

Diss-based Park Radio is set to receive a grant as part of the regulator’s Community Radio Fund, aimed at supporting stations facing severe financial difficulty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The south Norfolk broadcaster had an initial application for funding knocked back, but a second attempt - for an as yet undisclosed amount - has proved successful.

Station manager Chris Moyse said: “This will help us pay various bills and keep us going until at least 2021.

“Because of this, and other grants we’ve received, we’re now in a relatively good place and significantly better off than we were in March.

“I think if the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we are local voice that can talk to people in their language. There are people we’ve never come across before thanking us for being a friendly voice.”

