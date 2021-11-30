Road lit up for Christmas with 65,000 bulbs in memory of brave Finnbar

Over 65,000 bulbs have been used to illuminate a Hethersett road in memory of a five-year-old boy who died from a brain tumour just a few weeks short of his sixth birthday.

The charity set-up in memory of Finnbar Cork has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds over the past five years since he died with the Christmas display in Park Green attracting local residents and families from further afield throughout the festive season.

Over 65,000 bulbs have been used to illuminate Park Green in memory of Finnbar Cork. - Credit: Peter Steward

The official switch-on by Father Christmas took place despite the village being in the eye of a storm with heavy winds and lashing rain.

More houses in the area have been lit up this year than ever before and Hethersett Parish Council has given permission for the Oak Tree just off Great Melton Road to be included in the display. Tree surgeons helped to put up lights on the Oak.

Planning for the event has taken most of the year and an army of volunteers began putting lights up in September with many spending several hours every week over the past three months.

“When you look at the display, all the climbing up ladders has been worthwhile. I really think it takes some beating. I think we have created another beautiful display all in memory of our little Finnbar,” said his father Tristan.

The display will be turned on every evening throughout December. Donations to the Finnbar Force charity, which raises funds for research into children’s brain tumours and also supports families with children suffering from the illness, can be made via collection tins and a wishing well featured in the display and also online with details at: http://finnbarsforce.co.uk/donate.

Tristan Cork with Chris Ketley and Alan Metcalf. - Credit: Peter Steward

Christmas trees for the display have been donated by Norfolk Christmas Trees of Great Melton.





Finnbar Cork, aged five, of Hethresett. Pictured in September 2015 at the start of the school year at Hethersett Primary. - Credit: Archant

Just round the corner from Park Green is the home of Tony and Margaret Dunton in Firs Road. Their annual display, which features Santas, model reindeers, a crib scene and trains, has been running for over two decades and raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities including the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the East Anglia's Children’s Hospices and the local doctors’ surgery.





Finnbar Cork, the little boy who died of a brain tumour, and the inspiration behind charity Finnbar's Force. PHOTO: Finnbar's Force - Credit: Archant



