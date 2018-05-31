Search

Bus service cancelled after route blocked by parked cars

PUBLISHED: 09:24 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:24 17 June 2020

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

A bus company had to cancel one of its services in Norfolk this morning after parked cars blocked its route.

Konectbus’ 21 service from North Elmham to Dereham, which set off at 7am, had to be terminated on Eastgate Street just ten minutes into its route when it was unable to pass through the road.

It also meant that the 7.33am service from Broom Green to Dereham was running “a few minutes late”.

Konectbus took to social media to apologise to passengers, and said that they had contacted Norfolk Police over the incident.

The operator has announced no other issues on its network so far this morning, as of 9.20am.

