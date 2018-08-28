Video

‘The 18 months we had with her were amazing’ - Parents of baby girl who died during nap raising funds for air ambulance

Danielle and Jason Duggan whose 18-month-old daughter Jessica Lacey died suddenly when she was having a nap at her home at Shipdham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2018

They have faced heartache few can even imagine.

Parents Jason and Danielle Duggan’s daughter died, aged just 18 months, after she stopped breathing while having a nap.

The exact cause of baby Jessica Lacey Duggan’s death remains unclear.

Now the Duggans, from Shipdham near Dereham, want to ensure others get the same help should they need it.

They are raising money to support the East Anglian Air Ambulance to thank them for doing “all they could” to save baby Jessica.

Jessica went for a nap on October 25 after a day out shopping but when Mrs Duggan went to check on her at around 4.30pm, she realised her daughter wasn’t breathing.

They phoned 999 straight away and Mr Duggan gave her CPR before the police, the ambulance and air ambulance all arrived on the scene. Jessica was rushed to hospital but could not be saved.

Mrs Duggan has now set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

She said: “Nothing made the day any different to any others. We just went shopping that morning as normal. She ate at Tesco, she was eating doughnuts and things as we were shopping and then she wanted a nap and that was it.

“Although they were unable to save Jessica, they really tried. The doctors were amazing, the crew were amazing. All the way to the hospital they were just great.

“Although doing this isn’t going to bring Jessica back, it’s something that we feel will do some good for other people and whoever else may need them at any point.

“It’s heartbreaking but we have to hold onto the precious memories she did give us. We were privileged really, the 18 months we had with her were amazing memories and we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Mr Duggan said: “If people hadn’t donated in the past, they wouldn’t have been able to attend to Jessica. That money needs to keep coming in to carry on doing what they do.

“Everything about her had such an impact on everyone’s lives and that has left a real big hole in our lives. She was the most friendly, bubbliest and had a cheeky grin.

“We just want to keep the message out there and we ask people to give what they can. Just because we’ve reached the target we don’t really want to stop there.”

Mr and Mrs Duggan are inviting the air ambulance crew to attend Jessica’s funeral so they can present them with a cheque.

To give to the fund, visit the GoFundMe page .

