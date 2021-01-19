Parent fined after teens dumped waste at town estate
A parent has been fined after his two teenage children were spotted dumping household waste at a town’s housing estate.
The parent, from Thetford, was handed two fixed penalty notices by Breckland Council, after local residents saw the youngsters dumping waste next to garages on the Abbey Estate.
Breckland Council enforcement team took part in an investigation where evidence led them to a local household, which had been supported by an eye witness report.
The parent of the two teenagers, who were seen littering household packaging materials, accepted that the waste was his and his overall responsibility.
He was fined £120.
Councillor Gordon Bambridge said: "I would like to thank the public for their support in helping us identify people littering our community and damaging our local environment.
"I hope the advice and fine provided to this household will make these teenagers think twice about littering in future, especially as they grow up to be valued members of our community."
