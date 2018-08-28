Search

Baby-focused businesses honoured at awards night

PUBLISHED: 12:13 08 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:13 08 December 2018

The winners of the 2018 Norfolk Pregnancy, Baby and Child Awards. Picture: SUPPLIED BY ALEX ATKINSON

Archant

More than 40 businesses dedicated to pregnancy, babies and children have come together for an awards night.

The Norfolk Pregnancy, Baby and Child Awards held at Veowood, near Holt, saw honours handed out in 14 categories.

Alex Atkinson, awards organiser, said: “The aim of the awards was to celebrate and highlight brilliant, local small businesses within the baby industry.”

Category winners were: Family business - Little Land Soft Play, photographer - Shellie Wall Newborn Photography, 0-six month baby class or service - Water Babies, six-18 months baby class or service - TinyTalk Baby Signing Classes, 18 months-four years child class or service Bop Tots, four to eight years child class or service - FlexiMed Training, online retailer - Marshes & Flint, Baby/Child Boutique - Marshes & Flint, new business - Lingo Lions, pregnancy class - About Birth and Babies, wellness business - Rowan House, Norfolk blogger - The Coastal Mummy, pregnancy, baby, child-related community project, charity or event - Finnbars Force, the Voewood award for customer service - Blossom Baby Norwich.

