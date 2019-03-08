Quiz

Can you guess who these badly drawn NCFC legends are?

A "artistically challenged" couple are creating a series of unflattering artworks of former Norwich City players. Photo: Alex and Sian Pratchett/@CheapPanini Archant

A "artistically challenged" couple who found fame making badly drawn football stickers are creating a series of unflattering artworks of former Norwich City players.

Alex and Sian Pratchett, known as the Panini Cheapskates, completed the Panini World Cup sticker book for free in 2014, by drawing in their own versions of the famous faces.

The pair, who completed the 2016 Euro's and the 2018 World Cup sticker books with their portraits, have since raised £15,000 for charity, after their occasionally unrecognisable sketches proved popular with fans.

And the duo, who tweet via the name @CheapPanini, have now turned their attentions to the Canaries.

In a tweet posted on August 6, they said: "Norwich City, we are drawing you.

"They're in the Premier League so in need of bringing back down to earth.

"36 poorly drawn Canaries coming up, scribbled by two fools with two many pens and not enough talent."

How many of their badly drawn Norwich City legends can you name in our quiz?