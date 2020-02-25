Pancake race around Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral's boy and girl choristers enjoyed some flippin' good fun in the annual pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday.

Norwich Cathedral's boy and girl choristers enjoyed some flippin' good fun in the annual pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday.

Norwich Cathedral's boy and girl choristers enjoyed some flippin' good fun in the annual pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Bill Smith/Norwich Cathedral

Armed with their frying pans, the choristers competed in the traditional races in the Cathedral's Cloisters before tucking into some tasty pancakes.

The adults' race followed, with the Cathedral's Canon Precentor, the Revd Canon Aidan Platten, racing to victory for the second year in a row.

Ashley Grote, Master of Music at Norwich Cathedral, said: "The choristers love taking part in our traditional pancake races on Shrove Tuesday - a tradition that is thought to go as far back as the 15th century!

Norwich Cathedral's boy and girl choristers enjoyed some flippin' good fun in the annual pancake races to mark Shrove Tuesday. Picture: Bill Smith/Norwich Cathedral

"It is chance for a bit of fun before we enter the season of Lent, which begins with Ash Wednesday. There are no winners or losers, but a lot of pancakes are eaten - at least those that aren't dropped on the grass!"

For details of all of Norwich Cathedral's services and events for Lent, Holy Week and Easter, visit cathedral.org.uk