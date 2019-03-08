Technical problems 'ruin' new Quentin Tarantino film at Gorleston cinema

One of the most anticipated films of the year was "ruined" for one family after technical problems at a coastal cinema.

Aaron Spicer had taken his adult step-son, Tulsa Lange, and wife Jeanette to see Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', when the screening ran into problems at a "crucial" part.

The family, from Thorpe St Andrew, had been staying in Great Yarmouth when they decided to visit Palace Cinema, in Gorleston last week.

Mr Spicer said: "My step-son was so looking forward to seeing it and we were staying in Great Yarmouth and knew there was a cinema there so went along for his birthday.

"A bulb blew in the last 30 minutes of the film at a crucial part. In this day and age, the problem was very primitive.

"No one came to see what happened and eventually someone had to go and fetch an usher.

"The whole cinema could hear the audio but couldn't see the picture, and it was spoiling the film.

"Everyone waited in the bar for at least 15 minutes before it was fixed and rewound.

"When you go and see a film it is a whole experience. You come and settle down and suspend reality. This disrupted the whole thing.

"There was no apology from management and we were refused a refund after our viewing experience had been completely ruined in what was a very intense film."

Patrick Duffy, the cinema's managing director, said viewers were offered a refund if they didn't wish to continue watching.

He said: "There was a glitch on one of the projectors and the staff tried to reset it but had to have remote assistance which took about 15 minutes.

"The staff went to the screen and did indeed apologise and explained what happened. The glitch, which for no apparent reason switched off the bulb, was quickly rectified and the film returned to where it left off.

"A choice was offered to all patrons of a full refund, which two people took, or to come back another time and continue watching the film.

"One family of three did say to the manager that they were going to watch the film and would expect a refund too. The manager said this could not happen but they continued to watch the film to the end.

"They then complained afterwards that they also wanted a full refund.

"This was declined as they had got what they paid for, albeit with a slight interruption.

"It is our policy that, in the rare event of a technical problem, a full refund is offered immediately with an apology, but if it is beyond our control then there is little we can do other than this.

"If we suffer a temporary glitch and a short delay then we simply get going as soon as we can. These are very rare events as we have the latest in technology but alas even the newest and best technology can go wrong from time to time."