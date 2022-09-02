Emergency appeal launched in Norfolk for victims of the floods in Pakistan

Undated handout photos issued by Planet Labs PBC of the before (left) and after of flooding around Sukkur in the Pakistani province of Sindh along the western bank of the Indus River - Credit: PA

An Islamic association has launched an emergency appeal to raise funds to help victims of the floods in Pakistan.

Azam Gabbair, president of the West Norfolk Islamic Association, said it was launched with an appeal for donations at Friday prayers.

Street collections are being organised in King's Lynn, while donations have been pledged from business’s from the local community as well as further afield from colleagues,friends and relatives.

Mr Gabbair said: ""We are asking everyone to support our Emergency response effort, this is an urgent Flood appeal, the crisis continues we need your help in saving lives and supporting flood victims.

“There has been tragic loss of life and livestock as well as serious damage to the infrastructure and properties in Pakistan.Almost one third of the country is submerged in water by the flooding.

"Livelihoods have been wiped out. The magnitude of this calamity is too big; the losses are enormous,”

Aid agencies say an area of land around the size of Britain has been flooded by monsoon rainfall causing the Indus River to overflow.

More than 1,000 have lost their lives while the floods have swept away a million homes.

Mr Gabbair said: "Living in Norfolk for over 30 years and originally from Pakistan, I am coordinating the appeal with family and other community members and want to do everything we can to raise awareness and help those in need with a community based effort.



“We have started fund-raising, and will send money directly to the charities, NGOs and support relief agencies we can trust.

"I recall during the 2005 Pakistan earthquake our emergency appeal was overwhelmed by the local communities support.

"We know our local community has a huge heart for these type of appeals – time and time again, they have responded enormously to help those in dire need wherever the calamity or disaster."

Donations can be made via the TSB Bank, to West Norfolk Islamic Association, sort code. 30-94-75, account number 02251730, quoting reference Pakistan Flood Appeal.







