Man charged after 31-hour police stand-off

PUBLISHED: 16:03 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:03 09 June 2020

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

Police cordon off Pakefield Street, at the junction of London Road South, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Crispin Hook

A Lowestoft man has been charged after a 31-hour stand-off with police.

Officers were called to Pakefield Street, in Lowestoft, at around 1.45pm on April 9 following reports of a man threatening to harm himself.

Suffolk Police officers, armed response units, dog unit and police negotiators attended the scene, with a road closure in place.

A 43-year-old man was arrested the following evening, on April 10.

Police have now confirmed Jeff Sacks, of Pakefield Street, was charged on Monday, June 8, with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, as well as harassment.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on June 9, where he was released on bail, on the condition he resides in Southend, before appearing at Ipswich Crown Court on July 7.

