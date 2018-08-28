“Jubilation”: Exciting entertainment with local and international flavour

A section of Pakefield Singers choir in festive mood. Picture: Pakefield Singers Archant

Jubilant music will be showcased as an exciting concert takes centre stage.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Local choir, Pakefield Singers, are looking forward to presenting an exciting programme of music from far and near at their concert on November 24 when they will be joined by guests Gaulitanus Choir of Gozo, Malta and local wind band, Waveney Winds.

This concert, which is aptly named Jubilation, takes place at 7.30pm in Pakefield Church.

Vetta Wise, Pakefield Singers’ conductor said: “The combination of the three groups taking part promises a very special occasion for performers as well as the audience.

“Last year’s concert was a sell out so be sure to buy your ticket early to make sure of hearing this jubilant music from far and near.”

Music from afar will be provided by the Gaulitanus Choir, who will sing traditional Maltese songs and Christmas music.

The Suffolk-based Waveney Winds will bring audiences nearer to home and Pakefield Singers will add a selection of songs from here and there – including seasonal items – to complete the line-up.

Waveney Winds were guests of Pakefield Singers for last year’s Joy to the World concert and the choir looks forward to welcoming them again this year. Gaulitanus Choir are joining Pakefield Singers for this concert as part of their current tour of East Anglia. They will also be performing in Cambridge, Framlingham and Norwich.

The choir was established in 1990 and sings a wide range of music, sacred to secular, operatic to popular and forms the backbone for the highly successful Gaulitana music festival on Gozo each spring.

Tickets cost £10 from Take Note music shop in Grove Road, Lowestoft, choir members and on the door subject to availability. Doors open at 6.45pm.