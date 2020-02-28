Road closed after two car crash
PUBLISHED: 15:53 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 28 February 2020
A road has been closed after a two vehcile crash which saw police, fire crews and ambulances called out.
London Road, in Pakefield, has been closed by emergency services following the crash between a Toyota and a Nissan shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.
The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.
London Road is closed in both directions following the crash, from Tower Road to the Kessingland bypass.
Fire crews from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South were called to the scene, along with ambulance crews.
Suffolk Police were called at 2.35pm.
