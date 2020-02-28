Road closed after two car crash

London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google. Archant

A road has been closed after a two vehcile crash which saw police, fire crews and ambulances called out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

London Road, in Pakefield, has been closed by emergency services following the crash between a Toyota and a Nissan shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.

London Road is closed in both directions following the crash, from Tower Road to the Kessingland bypass.

Fire crews from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South were called to the scene, along with ambulance crews.

Suffolk Police were called at 2.35pm.