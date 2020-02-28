Search

Advanced search

Road closed after two car crash

PUBLISHED: 15:53 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 28 February 2020

London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google.

London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google.

Archant

A road has been closed after a two vehcile crash which saw police, fire crews and ambulances called out.

London Road, in Pakefield, has been closed by emergency services following the crash between a Toyota and a Nissan shortly after 2.30pm this afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The condition of those involved in the crash is not yet known.

London Road is closed in both directions following the crash, from Tower Road to the Kessingland bypass.

Fire crews from Lowestoft North and two from Lowestoft South were called to the scene, along with ambulance crews.

Suffolk Police were called at 2.35pm.

Most Read

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

TV star to join lifesaving event at Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Alex Walkinshaw, who plays Fletch in Holby City, will be at the cardio-pulmonary resuscitation and defibrillation session at Castle Quarter in Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Accident Rescue Service. Picture: BBC/Kieron McCarron

Ex-inspector overturns £100 parking fine for four-minute post office stop

The private car park at Earlham House on Earlham Road in Norwich which is the cause of controversy over parking fines. Adam Hayes (pictured) won a court case to overturn the charge. Picture: Archant

Revamped walking trail on North Norfolk coast opened

A new circular walk between Holkham and Wells and accessiblity improvements to a popular part of the Norfolk Coast Path have officially been opened. From left, Adam Blackbourn from Active Trails, Holkham Estate's general manager of conservation, Jake Fiennes, Andrew Middleton and Matt Hayward from Norfolk County Council and county councillor for Wells, Dr Marie Strong. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Coronavirus in Norfolk: Expert shares ‘simple but effective’ advice

Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Person dies at Norwich Railway Station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Fish and chip closed due to coronavirus advice

Lam’s Fish and Chip Shop in North Walsham. Picture: Google StreetView

Owners of world-famous Grosvenor Fish Bar to sell up and move abroad

Christian Motta with fish and chips from his Grosvenor Fish Bar. He and his partner are now selling the business. Pic: Archant

Pupil told to self-isolate after falling ill following ski trip amid coronavirus fears

Headteacher Andy Johnson at Springwood High School, where three students have been sent home and one told to self-isolate as a precautionary measure Picture: Ian Burt

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Teenager, 17, revealed to have died in electrocution tragedy at railway station

Platforms at Norwich Railway Station were cordoned off after the teenager's death. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Drugs worth hundreds of thousands of pounds found in raids on two homes near Norwich

Police drugs raid in Costessey. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Woman found guilty of murdering husband in front of their children

57-year-old Rajasingam Kumarathas lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Kumarathas. Photo: Submitted

Road closed after two car crash

London Road, Pakefield. Photo: Google.

Man fined for dumping rubbish from his home in Thetford Forest

A man was fined £60 by Breckland Council for dumping household rubbish in a bin in Thetford Forest. Photo: Breckland Council
Drive 24