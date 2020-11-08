School’s poppy wreath tribute to fallen

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker and students Karla Baker and Oscar Haylock paid respects to all those who have lost their lives in battle at the war memorial on Royal Plain, Lowestoft. Picture: Pakefield High School Archant

A high school headteacher and two students laid a poppy wreath at a war memorial as part of a special commemoration.

Pakefield High School headteacher Anthony Walker and students Karla Baker and Oscar Haylock paid respects on behalf of the school to all those who have lost their lives in battle at the Lowestoft Cenotaph on Royal Plain.

With the school usually involved in the commemorations that are held as part of Lowestoft’s annual Remembrance Sunday service, this year it was suspended due to the continuing coronavirus crisis.

A Pakefield High School spokesman said: “Mr Walker was joined by two of our Year 7 students – Karla Baker and Oscar Haylock – as they laid the poppy wreath for Pakefield High School.

“Usually our students have laid the wreath as part of the Sunday service and have taken part by reading poems.

“Due to this year being different with Covid restrictions the school still wanted to lay a wreath and therefore did so on Friday, November 6.”