Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Group appeals for help to 'solve the mystery' of how this clifftop display panel was destroyed

PUBLISHED: 14:24 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 12 July 2019

Promoting Pakefield Group members Tim Harris and Paul Hobbs hold the �distorted remains� of the display panel, which informs people about the All Saints and St Margaret�s Church in Pakefield. Picture: Ferini Media

Promoting Pakefield Group members Tim Harris and Paul Hobbs hold the �distorted remains� of the display panel, which informs people about the All Saints and St Margaret�s Church in Pakefield. Picture: Ferini Media

Ferini Media

A community group is appealing for help after a clifftop panel was destroyed.

The Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini MediaThe Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini Media

Five clifftop display boards to promote Pakefield and inform people about its history and heritage were unveiled almost six years ago.

The five themed information boards - entitled Pakefield from 700,000 years ago, Pakefield on the edge, The Church in the fields, Pakefield's lost homes and Pakefield's Postcards - were showcased during a special dedication ceremony attended by more than 100 people.

The Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini MediaThe Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini Media

But now, members of the Promoting Pakefield Group - who were heavily involved all those years ago with the clifftop project - expressed dismay this week after one of the panels was destroyed.

Promoting Pakefield Group members Tim Harris and Paul Hobbs held the "distorted remains" of the display panel, which informs people about the All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield.

A group spokesman said: "It is believed that on the morning of Thursday, July 4 a large vehicle reversed into the sign completely smashing it and forcing the supports to crack the base which depicts the year of the Clifftop Project - 2013.

"The frame and supports are nowhere to be found."

Mr Hobbs said that the panel is one of five on the clifftop, which were designed and produced in 2013 via a Heritage Lottery Grant, to inform people about the history and heritage of Pakefield.

He said: "The group would appreciate whoever was responsible making contact through the Lowestoft Journal as it will cost a considerable amount in time and materials to replace and it would be appreciated if whoever was responsible contributed towards the replacement."

If anyone "can help solve the mystery" and assist with a replacement, please email senior reporter Mark Boggis - mark.boggis@archant.co.uk - via the Lowestoft Journal and we can put you in touch with the group.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library

Aerial pictures show new trains housed in mid-Norfolk

Aerial views of the new Greater Anglia trains being stored on the Mid-Norfolk railway. Picture: Mike Page

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Pupils’ SATs results declared invalid after government probe

Cantley Primary School and Nursery. Pupils at the school and its sister school Horning Community Primary School, collectively known as the Together Foundation, have had English SATs results from 2018 annulled after a government investigation. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man charged after teenager dies following assault in Norfolk street

A teenager has died following an assault on Saddlebow Road, in South Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Derelict depot site of one of Norfolk’s largest employers could finally be turned into housing

Site off South Green, Dereham, which was once home to Crane Fruehauf parts and labour site. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Tributes pour in for Norfolk GP who died in cycling accident

Dr Nick Ireland at the Strangers Club in 2014. The former Acle GP died on June 21 after a cycling accident in Amsterdam. Picture: Archant.

‘A pathetic display’ – scathing reactions to first Lord Mayor’s Procession without lorries

The Lord Mayors Procession 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man’s body found on Norfolk beach

A man's body was found on the beach at Wells.

A 24-hour Norwich gym has closed ‘until safe for use’

The Gym in Norwich city centre. Photo: Ruth Lawes

An underground military bunker could be yours for £10,000

Buildings on the former West Raynham RAF base are up for auction. Lots include a former Cold War bunker and the bases water tower along with a chapel. Pictured is the bunker Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

Green light paves way for new Iceland and Home Bargains stores in Norwich

Iceland and Home Bargains are looking to join Homebase in Hall Road. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorists to face diversions as section of A47 closed for bridge repairs

The A47 at Dereham will be closed for bridge repairs. Picture: Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists