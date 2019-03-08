Group appeals for help to 'solve the mystery' of how this clifftop display panel was destroyed

Promoting Pakefield Group members Tim Harris and Paul Hobbs hold the �distorted remains� of the display panel, which informs people about the All Saints and St Margaret�s Church in Pakefield. Picture: Ferini Media Ferini Media

A community group is appealing for help after a clifftop panel was destroyed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini Media The Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini Media

Five clifftop display boards to promote Pakefield and inform people about its history and heritage were unveiled almost six years ago.

The five themed information boards - entitled Pakefield from 700,000 years ago, Pakefield on the edge, The Church in the fields, Pakefield's lost homes and Pakefield's Postcards - were showcased during a special dedication ceremony attended by more than 100 people.

The Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini Media The Promoting Pakefield Group has expressed dismay after a clifftop panel was destroyed. Picture: Ferini Media

But now, members of the Promoting Pakefield Group - who were heavily involved all those years ago with the clifftop project - expressed dismay this week after one of the panels was destroyed.

Promoting Pakefield Group members Tim Harris and Paul Hobbs held the "distorted remains" of the display panel, which informs people about the All Saints and St Margaret's Church in Pakefield.

A group spokesman said: "It is believed that on the morning of Thursday, July 4 a large vehicle reversed into the sign completely smashing it and forcing the supports to crack the base which depicts the year of the Clifftop Project - 2013.

"The frame and supports are nowhere to be found."

Mr Hobbs said that the panel is one of five on the clifftop, which were designed and produced in 2013 via a Heritage Lottery Grant, to inform people about the history and heritage of Pakefield.

He said: "The group would appreciate whoever was responsible making contact through the Lowestoft Journal as it will cost a considerable amount in time and materials to replace and it would be appreciated if whoever was responsible contributed towards the replacement."

If anyone "can help solve the mystery" and assist with a replacement, please email senior reporter Mark Boggis - mark.boggis@archant.co.uk - via the Lowestoft Journal and we can put you in touch with the group.