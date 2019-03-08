Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'I am really excited': Vicar prepares for leap of faith from church tower

PUBLISHED: 09:59 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:59 28 May 2019

One of the participants, who took part in the Pakefield Church Abseil event in a previous year. Picture: Mick Howes

One of the participants, who took part in the Pakefield Church Abseil event in a previous year. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A rector is set to take a leap of faith from a clifftop church tower to help boost an appeal for the building's upkeep.

Rev Sharon Lord, Rector of Pakefield Church (inset), and a previous abseil event down the church tower. Pictures: Mick HowesRev Sharon Lord, Rector of Pakefield Church (inset), and a previous abseil event down the church tower. Pictures: Mick Howes

After being in post for less than a year, Rev Sharon Lord will be leading the leap of faith at a popular event next month.

Sharon Lord became the Rector of Pakefield Church in July last year.

The Pakefield Church Tower Abseil event has been held twice before. Picture: Mick HowesThe Pakefield Church Tower Abseil event has been held twice before. Picture: Mick Howes

And now she has accepted the challenge to be the first to abseil down the church tower as she looks forward to taking part in the event on Saturday, June 8, between 10am and 5pm.

The Rector of Pakefield Church, Rev Sharon Lord said: "I am really excited at the prospect of seeing the panoramic view from the top of the tower which I am told is absolutely amazing.

The spectators who turned out for a previous Pakefield Church abseil event. Pictures: MICK HOWESThe spectators who turned out for a previous Pakefield Church abseil event. Pictures: MICK HOWES

"When I was interviewed for the job at this parish I was given the impression that it was a tradition that the Rector went down the tower - so I presumed that I would be doing that.

"The last time I abseiled was when I was a teenager, aged 14."

"We are raising money for our thatch fund and are still several thousand pounds off the target so the more money we can raise through things like the abseil will be amazing."

The money raised from the sponsored abseil will be split equally between the Lowestoft Foodbank and Pakefield Church maintenance fund.

This will be the third time that the abseil has taken place. Organisers have 30 places for brave souls to take up the challenge of descending 60ft down the face of the tower at the clifftop church on Pakefield Cliffs, secured by abseil ropes.

For a minimum donation of £20 - which covers the cost of the instructors and insurance - abseilers will be able to enjoy the superb view from the top of the church tower before experiencing the thrill of the descent.

Organiser Michelle Clarke said: "We are delighted to welcome back qualified instructor Chris Petty and his team who have assisted on the previous two occasions and they will give all the necessary advice to ensure a safe descent and an enjoyable experience.

"Spectators are welcome and there will be a wide variety of refreshments available."

There are still a few spaces left so if you would like to be considered for the sponsored abseil please email Michelle on pakefieldchurchtowerabseil@yahoo.co.uk or call 01502 539237 for further details.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

‘I’ve got to cut myself to the bone’: low pupil numbers putting pressure on village schools

Bacton Primary School is among dozens of rural Norfolk primaries which are under-subscribed for the new academic year. Picture: Google

Road reopens after crash leaves car on its side

Police have closed Hempnall Road B1527 following a crash. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Man caught with seven-inch blade in Norwich

A man has been caught by police carrying a knife and drugs in Lawson Road, Norwich. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

‘I was scared’ - Mother-of-three finds blood splattered on her windows after Norwich park stabbing

A mother-of-three has described her worry after finding splatters of blood on her window after a man was stabbed in a Norwich park. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Dangerous levels of meat’ - Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Volunteers honoured for helping people with cancer

Diane Evans, centre, of the North Norfolk Macmillan Neighbours. The group won a Service Team of the Year award in Macmillan Cancer Support’s annual Volunteer Awards. Picture: LIAM BAILEY PHOTOGRAPHY

Lucky charms! City’s promotion gold dust rubbed off on pre-season opponents

Marco Stiepermann in action during Norwich City's 3-2 friendly win over Paderborn in Germany Picture: Focus Images

‘I am really excited’: Vicar prepares for leap of faith from church tower

One of the participants, who took part in the Pakefield Church Abseil event in a previous year. Picture: Mick Howes

Thief who stole van tried to run away from police before being arrested

Thief who stole van tried to run away from officers before being caught by Great Yarmouth Police. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists