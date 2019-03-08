'I am really excited': Vicar prepares for leap of faith from church tower

A rector is set to take a leap of faith from a clifftop church tower to help boost an appeal for the building's upkeep.

After being in post for less than a year, Rev Sharon Lord will be leading the leap of faith at a popular event next month.

Sharon Lord became the Rector of Pakefield Church in July last year.

And now she has accepted the challenge to be the first to abseil down the church tower as she looks forward to taking part in the event on Saturday, June 8, between 10am and 5pm.

The Rector of Pakefield Church, Rev Sharon Lord said: "I am really excited at the prospect of seeing the panoramic view from the top of the tower which I am told is absolutely amazing.

"When I was interviewed for the job at this parish I was given the impression that it was a tradition that the Rector went down the tower - so I presumed that I would be doing that.

"The last time I abseiled was when I was a teenager, aged 14."

"We are raising money for our thatch fund and are still several thousand pounds off the target so the more money we can raise through things like the abseil will be amazing."

The money raised from the sponsored abseil will be split equally between the Lowestoft Foodbank and Pakefield Church maintenance fund.

This will be the third time that the abseil has taken place. Organisers have 30 places for brave souls to take up the challenge of descending 60ft down the face of the tower at the clifftop church on Pakefield Cliffs, secured by abseil ropes.

For a minimum donation of £20 - which covers the cost of the instructors and insurance - abseilers will be able to enjoy the superb view from the top of the church tower before experiencing the thrill of the descent.

Organiser Michelle Clarke said: "We are delighted to welcome back qualified instructor Chris Petty and his team who have assisted on the previous two occasions and they will give all the necessary advice to ensure a safe descent and an enjoyable experience.

"Spectators are welcome and there will be a wide variety of refreshments available."

There are still a few spaces left so if you would like to be considered for the sponsored abseil please email Michelle on pakefieldchurchtowerabseil@yahoo.co.uk or call 01502 539237 for further details.