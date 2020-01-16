Special 70th anniversary service to be held at clifftop church
PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 January 2020
Archant
A special service will be held later this month to mark the 70th anniversary of when a clifftop church was re-dedicated.
After the entire roof structure of Pakefield Church was destroyed and most of the internal furnishings were rendered unusable when two incendiary bombs hit the thatched roof of All Saints' and St Margaret's Church during the Second World War in 1941, the church was restored after much hard work.
And on January 29, 1950, it was re-dedicated - becoming the first Second World War-damaged church in the country to be re-dedicated.
Since then, modern facilities have been incorporated for the congregation to enjoy services, and over the past year repairs have taken place to the thatched roof along with the installation of generously donated illuminated church tower crosses.
Rev Sharon Lord will host a special 70th anniversary of re-dedication service at All Saints' & St Margaret's Church in Pakefield at 7pm on Wednesday, January 29.
