Search

Advanced search

Special 70th anniversary service to be held at clifftop church

PUBLISHED: 18:22 16 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:22 16 January 2020

The 70th Anniversary of the re-dedication of Pakefield Church will take place on January 29. Picture: Eric Johnstone

The 70th Anniversary of the re-dedication of Pakefield Church will take place on January 29. Picture: Eric Johnstone

Archant

A special service will be held later this month to mark the 70th anniversary of when a clifftop church was re-dedicated.

Pakefield church after the bombing in the Second World War. Picture: Archant LibraryPakefield church after the bombing in the Second World War. Picture: Archant Library

After the entire roof structure of Pakefield Church was destroyed and most of the internal furnishings were rendered unusable when two incendiary bombs hit the thatched roof of All Saints' and St Margaret's Church during the Second World War in 1941, the church was restored after much hard work.

And on January 29, 1950, it was re-dedicated - becoming the first Second World War-damaged church in the country to be re-dedicated.

Pakefield church on fire after the bombing in the Second World War. Picture: Archant LibraryPakefield church on fire after the bombing in the Second World War. Picture: Archant Library

Since then, modern facilities have been incorporated for the congregation to enjoy services, and over the past year repairs have taken place to the thatched roof along with the installation of generously donated illuminated church tower crosses.

Rev Sharon Lord will host a special 70th anniversary of re-dedication service at All Saints' & St Margaret's Church in Pakefield at 7pm on Wednesday, January 29.

Supplied photo of Pakefield Church after the bombing. Photo: Archant LibrarySupplied photo of Pakefield Church after the bombing. Photo: Archant Library

Most Read

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter

Norwich bar announces closure

Platform Twelve Piano Bar has announced it will close. Picture: Google Street View

‘I thought he’d died’ - Man’s life saved by 27 minutes of CPR

Laura Stone was among two people who came to the aid of a gentleman who had a heart attack outside the Fat Cat and Canary Pub. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s killed in crash

Police close the A10 after a serious accident at South Runcton. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

First stranded killer whale in 20 years found off Norfolk coast

A juvenile male killer whale that was stranded in The Wash, East Anglia. Experts are investigating the first confirmed stranding of an orca in England and Wales for almost 20 years. Photo: ZSL/PA Wire

‘I’ve been to better greasy spoons’: Customers’ fury at service of luxury hotel

Lenwade House Hotel has been hit with complaints from customers demanding a refund following news of its closure. Picture: Denise Bradley/Jessika Roberts/Anna Jolly

Warning issued after tree blocks busy rush hour road

A tree has blocked the A146 near Yelverton. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

5 Norfolk celebrity hotspots

Comedian Michael McIntyre before a match at Carrow Road. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

This pub has been named the best in Norfolk

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham has been named the best in Norfolk by The Good Pub Guide Picture: AWPRCO

Mark Armstrong: Why running again feels like such a risk

Mark Armstrong is getting close to running again. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka bought the former Suffield Arms pub in 2016. It's due to reopen later this year. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Property developer had a history of alcohol abuse, inquest hears

Paul Garner, who died on April 10 2019. Photo: Submitted by Mark Garner

Butcher shut down by health inspectors after mouse droppings and ‘wee’ found

Maipop Farm in Walsoken, where mouse droppings were found in the butcher's shop Picture: Harry Rutter
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists