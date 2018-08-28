Search

Beach huts damaged in tidal surge in need of ‘cosmetic improvements’

PUBLISHED: 01:00 24 January 2019

The huts after the spring tide surged onto Pakefield Beach. photo: James Carr.

The 52 beach huts flooded during surging spring tides suffered minimal damage - following a council assessment.

Beach huts which had been temporarily placed on the sand in Pakefield Beach, near Lowestoft, were toppled and flooded by powerful waves caused by high tides on Tuesday, January 8.

They had been placed on the beach to allow for work on the demolition of damaged concrete chalets at Jubilee Terrace.

Two weeks ago Waveney District Council, which owns the hut, began to assess the damage after moving them to higher ground.

A WDC spokesman said: “We can confirm that no huts suffered any significant damage and although some will require minor, cosmetic improvements, these will be carried out as part of our routine maintenance programme.

“Beach huts, by definition are prone to increased wear through exposure to weather and the work we were due to undertake anyway means that none of the costs are attributed to the recent tidal incident.”

