Former theatre duo's new venture gets tails wagging

From left, Wendy Metcalfe and Claire Miller, who are setting up a dog and house sitting business called House and Hound of Holt.

Two women have moved onto a new stage after being made redundant from their roles at a north Norfolk theatre.

Wendy Metcalfe, 65, and Claire Miller, 62, both fron Holt, have launched a pet and home-sitting business called House and Hound.

Mrs Metcalfe was previously the theatre manager at Gresham's School's Auden Theatre for eight years, and Ms Miller was the box office manager at the venue, where she had worked for 19 years.

Claire Miller from House and Hound of Holt. - Credit: Supplied by Wendy Metcalfe

Mrs Metcalfe said: "We were disappointed to have been made redundant but theatres have taken a big blow. We'd been furloughed for over a year and we knew this might possibly happen.

"I am definitely going to miss it, I'll miss the staff room banter. But we've got our heads around it now. The school has to think of its pupils."

Mrs Metcalfe said the idea of starting a business was one they had bubbling away in the backs of their minds for quite some time.

She said: "I met Claire about eight years and we're both animals lovers so it's something that came up in conversations we'd had over the years. We just hadn't intended on doing it this early.

"We are both very positive and proactive people and so we decided that now was the time to start up our business. It’s a complete change but we both love animals and are experienced pet owners so it seemed the ideal path."

Wendy Metcalfe from House and Hound of Holt. - Credit: Supplied by Wendy Metcalfe

Mrs Metcalfe said they had been busy arranging specialist insurance, acquiring licences and DBS checks and undertaking a pet first aid course.

She said they were hoping an expected strong summer season for staycations would give their new business a boost.

For more information, visit their Facebook or Instagram pages or email them at houseandhoundofholt@gmail.com







