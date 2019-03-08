Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Exquisite' painting by top artist is donated to Norwich Museum

PUBLISHED: 15:28 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:35 29 May 2019

Heron in the Shallows by Maggi Hambling was donated in memory of his sister Penny Allen, née Colman, who died in 2018. Picture: Maggi Hambling

Heron in the Shallows by Maggi Hambling was donated in memory of his sister Penny Allen, née Colman, who died in 2018. Picture: Maggi Hambling

Archant

A painting by internationally renowned artist Maggi Hambling has been donated to Norwich Castle Museum by Sir Timothy Colman.

Sir Timothy, whose family have been long-standing benefactors to the museum and art gallery, has donated the painting named Heron in the Shallows in memory of his sister Penny Allen, née Colman, who died in 2018.

She collected artworks by Ms Hambling and the Colman family felt this painting would be a fitting tribute to her.

You may also want to watch:

Dr Rosy Gray, curator of modern and contemporary art, said: "Hambling's exquisite painting is an incredible addition to Norwich Castle's contemporary art collection.

"We are very grateful to the Colman family for this generous donation."

Heron in the Shallows will go on display in a special exhibition of new modern and contemporary art acquisitions in the Timothy Gurney Gallery early next year.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Van catches fire on A47

Emergency services on the A47 in Great Yarmouth where a van caught fire. Picture: Laura Marie Ingram.

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

Why this man bought a derelict Norfolk mill at auction for £380,000

Brother and sister; Iain and Lauren Gwynn. Pic: Iain Gwynn.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Woman cyclist dies in collision with lorry

A woman cyclist has died following a collision with a lorry on St John's Road in Bungay. Picture Google.

WATCH: Massive queues as a pack of 15 horses invade A47

The road between Norwich and Great Yarmouth is closed in both directions after seventeen horses were spotted on the carriageway. Picture: Rachael Low

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver flees after multi-vehicle crash closes A47

Two people have been injured in crash near Wisbech which has closed part of the A47. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Norfolk farmers’ market shuts due to lack of customers

Diss Farmers Market will no longer be held due to falling numbers of stalls and customers. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk rugby coach jailed for sex offences offered to buy vape in exchange for sex with 13-year-old boy

Robert Eustace, 54, has been jailed for more than five years after pleading guilty to six sexual offences against three teenage boys. Photo: ARCHANT

North Norfolk pub caught without TV licence fined hundreds

The Duke's Head in Corpusty has been fined £679 for failing to have a TV licence. Photo: Google Streetview

New £1.2m GP surgery to open in Norwich

Patients in Norwich will benefit from a new high standard GP surgery thanks a £1.2m grant. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists