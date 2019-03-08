'Exquisite' painting by top artist is donated to Norwich Museum

A painting by internationally renowned artist Maggi Hambling has been donated to Norwich Castle Museum by Sir Timothy Colman.

Sir Timothy, whose family have been long-standing benefactors to the museum and art gallery, has donated the painting named Heron in the Shallows in memory of his sister Penny Allen, née Colman, who died in 2018.

She collected artworks by Ms Hambling and the Colman family felt this painting would be a fitting tribute to her.

Dr Rosy Gray, curator of modern and contemporary art, said: "Hambling's exquisite painting is an incredible addition to Norwich Castle's contemporary art collection.

"We are very grateful to the Colman family for this generous donation."

Heron in the Shallows will go on display in a special exhibition of new modern and contemporary art acquisitions in the Timothy Gurney Gallery early next year.