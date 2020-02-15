Painting by late Norfolk artist sells for record price at auction

A painting by the late Norfolk artist Gwyneth Johnstone has sold for a record auction price of £13,000.

The price achieved highlights an increasing popularity of work by Johnstone, who died in 2010 at the age of 95, particularly at recent Cheffins Fine Art sales.

The oil painting, which had an estimate of £4,000 to £6,000, depicts the period when Gwyneth and her mother owned a pair of houses in Islington, north London, during the 1950s.

As well as their Norfolk home, they owned homes in London, France and Spain and Gwyneth was buried alongside her mother in a ruined church near Coltishall.

Brett Tryner, director at Cheffins Fine Art in Cambridge, said: "Gwyneth Johnstone's work is becoming increasingly popular and this was a wonderfully busy composition that details an interesting time in her life living at Barnsbury Terrace.