Painter-decorator died from asbestos-related cancer, inquest hears

A retired painter and decorator died from an asbestos-related type of cancer, an inquest heard.

David Layden, from Walsingham near Fakenham, died on Tuesday, July 2, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH).

Mr Layden, who worked as a painter and decorator before his retirement, died from a typical chest infection and mesothelioma - a cancer of the organ lining, linked to asbestos exposure - an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Monday, July 5 heard.

The 69-year-old's medical cause of death was given by Susan Vincent, from the NNUH, who identified his body on Thursday, July 4, senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake heard.

Julie Laydon, Mr Laydon's daughter-in-law, said he was born on September 20, 1949, in Walsingham, and lived at Blakeney Close, Eaton.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest to take place at 11am on Thursday, September 25, at Norfolk Coroners' Court.