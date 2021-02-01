Road's Christmas lights raise thousands for Salvation Army

Published: 2:10 PM February 1, 2021

Residents of Paget Adams Drive in Dereham provided a real lift to the local community with a display of lights throughout December.

People living in a tight-knit community street have raised thousands of pounds after turning their road into a beautifully lit Christmas wonderland.

Residents of Paget Adams Drive, in Dereham, provided a real lift to the local community with a display of lights throughout December.

In 2020, the street raised a total of £2,058 for their charity of choice, The Salvation Army.

Matthew Peek, a resident, and representative for The Salvation Army, said he was "overwhelmed" by the generosity this year.

Matthew Peek, a resident, and representative for The Salvation Army

He said: "The demands for support have risen by over 30pc since Covid-19 and 6,700 children in Norfolk were helped over the Christmas period with toys.

"It was a real shame that the carol service could not take place in 2020 and I'm confident that 2021 will see a return.

"A huge thank you to the good folks of Paget Adams Drive and to those who came to support."

People living on the road have been raising spirits with their bright homes and carol services since 2004.