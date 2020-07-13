Search

Paedophile teacher choked to death in prison

PUBLISHED: 10:40 02 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 02 December 2019

John McKno. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A former teacher convicted of sexually abusing five boys died in prison after choking on food.

An inquest into the death of John McKnow opened on Monday, following his death on September 29.

The 74-year-old was serving a 14-year sentence in Norwich Prison for a "sustained campaign of sexual abuse" against pupils at three schools, including the former Kesgrave Hall School near Ipswich.

His medical cause of death was given as aspiration gastric as a result of choking on food and cardiac failure.

A full inquest into his death has been scheduled for July 13, 2020 and is expected to last a week.

McKno, of Alby Hill near Aylsham, admitted four offences of indecent assault on a male under 16, two offences of gross indecency with a child and three other serious sexual offences.

At his sentencing hearing at Ipswich Crown Court in 2016, Judge David Goodin said his victims had "lived under the shadow of the terrible consequences of his abuse" for between 30 and 40 years.

