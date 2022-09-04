News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Lifeboat launched as paddleboarders drifted out to sea in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:27 PM September 4, 2022
xxx_wellsrnlilifeboat_sep22

A lifeboat was launched to rescue two people on a paddleboard from being swept out to sea in Wells - Credit: RNLI Wells

A lifeboat was scrambled into action amid fears two people on a paddleboard were being swept out to sea at a north Norfolk beach.

The RNLI lifeboat crew at Holkham Bay was launched at 5.28pm on Saturday, September 3.

Two people on a single paddleboard had got into the water earlier at Wells beach and were being swept out to sea.

A third person had entered the water with the intention to swim out to the paddleboarders and assist them back to shore.

The lifeboat crew then arrived at about 5.30pm to find that the trio had managed to get back to the beach, safe and well.

The lifeboat crew was stood down and was back at Holkham Bay by 6.08pm.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "We are pleased that there was a happy outcome from today’s event as it could so easily have been very different.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the most picturesque places in Norfolk
  2. 2 This is a village, not a city - so why can't you stop sewage flowing into our chalk stream?
  3. 3 Bar and restaurant in holiday park reopens to public after three years
  1. 4 Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend
  2. 5 Tesco recalls range of desserts after health risk discovered
  3. 6 North Norfolk dentist surgery to stop seeing NHS patients
  4. 7 Landlord explains how he turned derelict pub into 'down-to-earth boozer'
  5. 8 Drug driver led police on high speed chase through Norwich
  6. 9 Huge landscape recovery scheme announced for north Norfolk
  7. 10 Can you help keep Norfolk village free of speeding cars?

"The tidal currents around our coastline are extremely strong and the paddleboarders could have been swept out to sea, especially with an offshore wind.

"It is safer to paddleboard in the creeks where the land is always near, or stay very close to the water’s edge if paddleboarding from the beach."

Norfolk Live News
Wells News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following an incident on the rapids at Center Parcs

Suffolk Live News

CCTV issued after incident on rapids at Center Parcs

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech.

Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
New Norwich City head coach, Dean Smith, at the press conference at Carrow Road, with Stuart Webber,

Live

RECAP: Norwich City Transfer Deadline Day

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Mundesley and West Runton have made it to the final round of Battle of the Beaches 2022

Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon