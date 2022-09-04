Lifeboat launched as paddleboarders drifted out to sea in north Norfolk

A lifeboat was launched to rescue two people on a paddleboard from being swept out to sea in Wells - Credit: RNLI Wells

A lifeboat was scrambled into action amid fears two people on a paddleboard were being swept out to sea at a north Norfolk beach.

The RNLI lifeboat crew at Holkham Bay was launched at 5.28pm on Saturday, September 3.

Two people on a single paddleboard had got into the water earlier at Wells beach and were being swept out to sea.

A third person had entered the water with the intention to swim out to the paddleboarders and assist them back to shore.

The lifeboat crew then arrived at about 5.30pm to find that the trio had managed to get back to the beach, safe and well.

The lifeboat crew was stood down and was back at Holkham Bay by 6.08pm.

Lifeboat operations manager, Chris Hardy, said: "We are pleased that there was a happy outcome from today’s event as it could so easily have been very different.

"The tidal currents around our coastline are extremely strong and the paddleboarders could have been swept out to sea, especially with an offshore wind.

"It is safer to paddleboard in the creeks where the land is always near, or stay very close to the water’s edge if paddleboarding from the beach."