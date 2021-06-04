Coastguard and RNLI called to three teens on one paddleboard
Published: 8:43 AM June 4, 2021
Life-savers were called to help a group of three teenagers who went missing off the Norfolk coast.
I happened when the callout request came in at 1.12pm on Thursday, June 3.
Coastguard Search and Rescue teams from Hunstanton and Wells & Cley were called along with Hunstanton RNLI to find the trio, who were all on one paddleboard.
After help from the harbour master, the rescuers found the teenagers and brought them back to shore.
None of them needed medical help, the Coastguard said.
It was the Hunstanton Coastguard rescue team's 63rd callout of 2021 so far.
One witness said: "They didn't even have life jackets on. So irresponsible. Thank goodness for the Coastguard and lifeboat."
