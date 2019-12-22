Video

Did you see a group of Santas paddle boarding in Norwich?

The Broadland SUP hub paddleboarded the river Wensum to raise money for break charity. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Santa Claus has come to town - and he's brought some friends and chosen an unorthodox mode of transport.

Members of the Broadland SUP Hub gave passers-by a festive treat on Sunday, venturing out onto the river Wensum in full Christmas costume - with Santas, elves and even a reindeer taking to the waters.

It was a recreation of a trip organiser Graham Ives made solo last year, where he raised festive cheer by paddling up and down the river dressed as Father Christmas himself.

Mr Ives, 70, said: "I had such a great reaction last year - people were singing carols to me from the riverbank and waving and cheering, so I thought I'd do it again this year, just for a bit of fun.

"This year was particularly nice though, because I had plenty of friends joining me."

As well as raising festive cheer, the group also had a collectionin support of local charity Break.

