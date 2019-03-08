Search

Paddle boarders battling against the tide spark call-out

PUBLISHED: 09:20 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:20 26 July 2019

Two paddle boarders, who were reported to be in trouble off the South Beach in Lowestoft, sparked an emergency call-out, with coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft, the port�s new pilot boat as well as the town�s RNLI lifeboat alerted. Picture: Mick Howes

Two paddle boarders, who were reported to be in trouble off the South Beach in Lowestoft, sparked an emergency call-out.

Concerns were raised for two people about 8pm on Thursday, July 25 with coastguard rescue officers from HM Coastguard Lowestoft, the port's new pilot boat as well as the town's RNLI lifeboat alerted.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: "We were called at 8.04pm to investigate reports of two people in trouble close to Claremont Pier.

"As we launched a message came over the radio that the ABP pilot boat 'Kingfisher' was in the area having disembarked a ship and could see two paddle boarders paddling hard to overcome the tide.

"As the vessel approached the boarders they gave the thumbs up and headed for the shore at Children's Corner where the Lowestoft Coastguard rescue team met them."

The lifeboat was subsequently stood down and returned to its mooring.

A spokesman for the coastguard added: "The team were paged after receiving reports of concerns for two people in the water.

"They had been out swimming with a paddle board.

"They are very used to being out further than the rest of the public and were not in distress at all.

"The informant told us that she believed she saw a flashing distress light activated and quite rightly dialled 999 and asked for the Coastguard.

"In this case we believe it was the sunlight reflecting off the board.

"We would much rather attend 'false alarms' and be sure that people are safe at our seaside."

