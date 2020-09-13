Search

10-year-old paddle boarder and swimmer rescued off Norfolk coast

PUBLISHED: 17:04 13 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:04 13 September 2020

Sheringham's Atlantic 85 lifeboat, the Oddfellows. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

A 10-year-old paddle boarder and the swimmer who went after them when they started drifting out to sea have both been rescued by Sheringham lifeboat.

Sheringham lifeboat was scrambled by Humber Coastguard at approximately 1.50pm on Sunday, September 13 after a paddle boarder was seen half-a-mile off West Runton beach and being taken further out by the wind and tide.

While travelling to the scene the crew, led by helmsman David Hagan and consisting of Liam Cooper, Paul Pretty and Andy Trend, first intercepted a swimmer who was trying to reach the paddle boarder.

They then continued further out beyond the crab pot markers to rescue the 10-year-old paddle boarder, who was being taken along by SW wind and tide but who was sensibly holding his paddle vertically to indicate his position.

After successfully reaching the boy, on the return journey, the swimmer confessed that he had not made the best decision to swim offshore but said he had felt helpless watching the youngster drifting away into the distance.

All returned to the shore safely.

