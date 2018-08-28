Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Animal charity put out urgent appeal as temperatures plummet

PUBLISHED: 15:44 28 January 2019

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Bonny, the caramel lionhead rabbit, with her brother Thumper, the lop eared black and white rabbit, both aged 1. Picture: Denise Bradley

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Bonny, the caramel lionhead rabbit, with her brother Thumper, the lop eared black and white rabbit, both aged 1. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant 2012

PACT animal sanctuary has put out an urgent appeal for bottle covers to help their rabbits stay hydrated through the freezing temperatures.

12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Horace the 1-year-old pure white rabbit. Picture: Denise Bradley12 pets of Christmas at the PACT animal sanctuary which need homes. Horace the 1-year-old pure white rabbit. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Hingham based charity supports a large variety of animal species, including a “village” of rabbits waiting to be re-homed.

But it warned the wintery weather was causing serious problems for their bunny residents, with water bottles freezing and leaving the rabbits without hydration.

In a post on its facebook page on Saturday, January 26, the charity wrote: “With the weather changing we have need for rabbit water bottle covers for 600ml bottles. Little things like this make a big difference to our animals.

“If you have a spare one you don’t use we don’t mind second hand or new as they will still help ensure the bunnies waters don’t freeze. Many thanks from the bunnies in our rabbit village.”

A rabbit from PACT Animal Sanctuary enjoying the snow. The charity has said the weather will have a big impact. Picture: PACT Animal SanctuaryA rabbit from PACT Animal Sanctuary enjoying the snow. The charity has said the weather will have a big impact. Picture: PACT Animal Sanctuary

Donations can be sent to PACT Animal Sanctuary, River Farm, Woodrising, Hingham, Norfolk, NR9 4PJ.

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Coastal seafood restaurant set to reveal a brand new second eatery in its building

Presentation is key at Season, Wells next the Sea Picture: Season

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

£49,000 skate park fund could be used for children’s play equipment

On Monday, Thorpe St Andrew Town Council will decide whether to allocate £49,000 towards a project to install new facilities at Laundry Lane Recreation Ground. Photo: Bill Smith
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists