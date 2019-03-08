Search

Animal lover opens new shop to support sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 11:23 02 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:37 02 August 2019

Charity founder George Rockingham cuts the ribbon with shop manager Sarah Reynolds (left) and Regional Retail Manager Janet Morris (right) at the new PACT charity shop in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Janet Morris

Janet Morris

A new charity shop has opened at Eaton, inspired by its manager's love for animals.

PACT charity shop in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Janet MorrisPACT charity shop in Eaton, Norwich. Picture: Janet Morris

The shop, which opened August 1 on Eaton Road, supports the charity PACT Animal Sanctuary, which rescues and rehabilitates injured and abandoned animals.

The shop was opened by George Rockingham, who founded the charity in 1995 with his late wife.

Regional retail manager Janet Morris, 51, oversees 11 shops in the area and holds the charity close to her heart.

She said "I love animals, I've got rabbits, ponies and fish."

"This is my dream job. We have a great team of staff and volunteers at the sanctuary and a great team in our 14 shops."

Mrs Morris, who has worked with charities for almost 20 years, has focused her efforts on this shop, which she fitted with the help of her husband, Richard.

"This is the first time I have actually done the fitting out of the shop and not just merchandised, which was great as I found most of the fittings on the area which meant more money to spend on the animals."

The shop features two floors, with boutique items being displayed upstairs.

Mrs Morris said "It looks like it will be a real community-based shop. We've already had lots of people volunteer to help."

