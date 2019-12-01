Search

Advanced search

Butcher goes the whole hog with two metre long pig in blanket

PUBLISHED: 13:28 01 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:28 01 December 2019

Butcher Andrew George has launched an 'ultimate' pig in blanket just in time for Christmas. Picture: Archant/Sarah George

Butcher Andrew George has launched an 'ultimate' pig in blanket just in time for Christmas. Picture: Archant/Sarah George

Archant

With the festive season ahead a butcher shop has gone the whole hog for a Christmas dinner offering - with a two metre pig in blanket.

P B George Butchers, on Distillery Square in Norwich has launched what it is calling "the ultimate" pig in blanket.

Weighing in at close to a kilo in total, the enormous festive favourite features dozens of rashers of streaky bacon and more than two pounds of sausage meat.

Made specifically to order, the gargantuan meat product has already been attracting attention both on social media and in the shop window.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew George, owner of the shop, said: "I can't really take too much credit for it myself, it was my son Gary who suggested we go for it and we couldn't be more pleased with it.

"It's proving a real talking point - people have been looking and them and saying 'cor, I'll have one of them'."

Mr George, who is a fifth generation butcher, said the shop - which has been in business since 1887 - had been inundated with orders for the giant twisted banger after first sharing pictures on Facebook.

He said: "They are quite labour intensive - it takes more than one person to make them and they are quite a job to do because they're wrapped in about 20 to 25 rashers of streaky bacon, but they are worth it.

"They definitely become a talking point at the dinner tables, that's for sure."

The butcher is selling the pigs for £9.99 per kilo, which works out at around £8 each.

Most Read

Gypsy family battle to stay in home ahead of baby’s birth

Thomas Bibby and his wife Sasha at their site on Holt Road, near Norwich Airport. Photo: Archant

‘Drunk’ man taken to hospital after jumping in river

A man has been taken to hospital after jumping in the river Nar at Narborough Picture: Ian Burt.

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

James Arthur cancels Norwich gig

James Arthur, who was due to perform in Norwich this week Picture: OUTSIDE LIVE

For rent: Home with shower in the lounge so don’t forget your towel

The property in Albany Road for rental which has a shower in the living room. Pic: Dragonfly Lettings

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Lewis Capaldi cancels Norwich gig

Lewis Capald has cancelled his Norwich gig. Picture: Supplied by SJM Concerts

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls for new exit road from expanding Norwich estate

William Frost Way in Costessey which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Photo: Bill Smith

MATCHDAY LIVE: Can Canaries pile more misery on Arsenal?

Teemu Pukki has gone eight Premier League games without a goal, can he end his Norwich City drought against Arsenal? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Couple return from holiday to find excrement, abandoned clothes and tents dumped over their garden fence

Pictured is Patrick Garland. The rubbish left behind properties on Elm Low Road in Wisbech after a group of people had been living there. Picture: Archant

Butcher goes the whole hog with two metre long pig in blanket

Butcher Andrew George has launched an 'ultimate' pig in blanket just in time for Christmas. Picture: Archant/Sarah George

STARTING XIs: Amadou starts for City as Ljungberg makes four changes for Arsenal

Ibrahim Amadou starts for Norwich City against Arsenal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists