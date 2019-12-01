Butcher goes the whole hog with two metre long pig in blanket

With the festive season ahead a butcher shop has gone the whole hog for a Christmas dinner offering - with a two metre pig in blanket.

P B George Butchers, on Distillery Square in Norwich has launched what it is calling "the ultimate" pig in blanket.

Weighing in at close to a kilo in total, the enormous festive favourite features dozens of rashers of streaky bacon and more than two pounds of sausage meat.

Made specifically to order, the gargantuan meat product has already been attracting attention both on social media and in the shop window.

Andrew George, owner of the shop, said: "I can't really take too much credit for it myself, it was my son Gary who suggested we go for it and we couldn't be more pleased with it.

"It's proving a real talking point - people have been looking and them and saying 'cor, I'll have one of them'."

Mr George, who is a fifth generation butcher, said the shop - which has been in business since 1887 - had been inundated with orders for the giant twisted banger after first sharing pictures on Facebook.

He said: "They are quite labour intensive - it takes more than one person to make them and they are quite a job to do because they're wrapped in about 20 to 25 rashers of streaky bacon, but they are worth it.

"They definitely become a talking point at the dinner tables, that's for sure."

The butcher is selling the pigs for £9.99 per kilo, which works out at around £8 each.