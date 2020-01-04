Motorists face delays on A47 and A11 as 44 tonne boat escorted

Police are escorting a 44 tonne boat through the region. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

Motorists are told to expect delays as a boat is transported through the region.

On Sunday, January 5 officers will escort a 5.6 metre boat from Oyster Yachts, in Hoveton, to Southampton.

It will be take across local roads before travelling down the A47, A11, and M11, to the M25.

Police are asking drivers to allow extra time for their journeys as delays are expected on these roads while the 44 tonne boat is moved.

Suffolk Police will be following the boat through Norfolk and before handing over to Norfolk Police which will escort it along the M25.

The route is; local Roads, A1151, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, A14, Cambridgeshire border, A11, M11, M25 junction 25.

