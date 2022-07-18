OPINION: Owning a powerful dog always comes with massive responsibility

Opinion

Norfolk police have seized 31 dogs in the last three under the Dangerous Dogs Act - Credit: PA

Isabella McBride, who has trained dogs for 12 years, and runs Smart Dog Training offers her take on the rise this year of human deaths caused by dogs

So far this year there have been seven fatalities in the UK caused by dogs, including the tragic one last week in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

This is more than double the amount compared to this time last year. Most of these attacks were carried out by large breeds or bull breeds.

Here in Norfolk there has been an escalating amount of concerning news stories about out-of-control dogs attacking other dogs, attacking sheep and most worryingly people.

Most recently there has been a report stating that there has been 50 dog attacks on postal workers between 2020 and 2021.

So why is this happening? And what can we do about it?

During lockdown the dog population boomed with 3.2 million households across the UK acquiring a pet. Many of these were impulse buys. As the number of dogs has increased, the amount of green space we have has decreased.

Genetics has a lot to answer for. Bad genetics in a large, powerful dog can be very unforgiving. But we also have to bear in mind what jobs our dogs have been bred to do and what this means.

The most common breed seized were German Shepherds. German Shepherds are bred to herd and to guard. They are highly intelligent. Typically door ways can be a bone of contention for them as they’re a place where family leave but where strangers come in. Their hazard awareness also kicks in at a younger age than most other pups and this can mean they present as reactive puppies.

Dog trainer Isabella McBride - Credit: Submitted

Staffies were also high on the list. Staffies were originally bred to bait bulls and also for fighting. They can make fantastic family pets, however many Staffies can enjoy a rough play style and can be prone to reactivity and over arousal.

The responses provoked by a recent article on attacks on postal workers included images of bull breeds being cute, replies saying "There are no bad dogs, just bad owners" and mentions of nanny dogs. These responses, although well meant, do our dogs no favours at all. They detract from the responsibility that they are, discourage owners from getting help and show lack of respect for what the dog was bred to do.

With large powerful breeds come big responsibility. Training and research should not be optional. Dogs need suitable outlets for the purpose they were bred for.

For many there is the question of why do people want large dogs that have the ability to harm? As a Rottweiler owner and enthusiast I feel well qualified to answer this.

I appreciate the aesthetics, the comedy value that they bring. I love to train and so does my dog, our energy levels match. We train every day, we play every day and we walk every day. These dogs are not a whim, nor an impulse buy, nor a status symbol - they’re a lifestyle.

He is a young adolescent entire male. He is not let off lead in public areas because at 18 months old he is not great at making decisions In Norfolk we are blessed with many secure fields that dog owners can hire that I make good use of.

My dog was very carefully selected. I needed a dog I can train and a dog that will fit in as a family dog.

The breeder had a reputation for producing good natured dogs with good sociability and I’d seen several videos of previously bred dogs doing what I wanted them to do – fitting in with a family, at a normal training class and it’s important to point out here that I don’t mean security work and I don’t mean a class with someone stood in a bite suit. I mean a class of adolescent dogs doing fairly basic exercises and scent work. Both parents were also rigorously health tested.

These kinds of breeder don’t advertise on Gumtree or any other for sale sites and they also test out potential owners rigorously. Even though I’m a trainer I had to produce evidence that my dog was going to be trained properly.

When we look at where many of the dogs responsible for attacks are obtained from, none of them have come from decent breeders.

So going back to postal workers, delivery drivers and anyone at your door, a really simple exercise to do to prevent your dog coming to the door is to record your door bell on your phone and play it really quietly initially while throwing treats into your dogs crate or another room so the sound of a doorbell equals treats - so you can make sure your dog is secure before opening your door.

Responsible ownership applies to all dog owners, whether you have a tiny dog or a massive one. A good rule to live by is that your dog shouldn’t ever impact on anyone else.