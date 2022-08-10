Dog owners urged to take 'five-second test' before walking pets in heat

Dogs Trust have offered advice on how they can keep their pets cool and prevent them from overheating - Credit: Dogs Trust

Dog owners have been urged to be considerate of their pets amid this week's heatwave in Norfolk.

One of the UK's largest dog welfare charities, Dogs Trust, has offered advice on how to keep canine companions cool and prevent them from overheating as temperatures continue to rise.

An amber health warning has been issued as temperatures in parts of Norfolk are set to soar to 34C.

The Met Office confirmed this week's heatwave will continue over a “prolonged period” and last longer than July's hot spell.

Dogs Trust has urged owners to avoid walking or doing activities with their dogs either indoors or outdoors during the hottest time of the day.

People are urged to take plenty of water and ensure dogs have access to fresh water at all times, while dogs suffering from heatstroke urgently need to have their body temperature lowered.

Dogs Trust's other advice includes trying the 'five-second test' on tarmac which means if it's too hot for your hand, it's too hot for your dog's paws.

The charity added that dogs should never be left in a vehicle on a warm day even with the window open.

Paula Boyden, veterinary director at Dogs Trust, said: “There are so many things we can do to make sure our dogs stay happy and healthy in hot weather but it is crucial we keep a close eye on them, even if playing indoors.

“Many people still believe it's fine if the windows are left open or they're parked in the shade but the truth is, it's not and we strongly advise that dog owners never leave their dog in a car on a warm day, even if it feels cool outside.

“Severe heatstroke can cause multiple seizures, complete loss of consciousness, loss of coordination, confusion and vomiting and diarrhoea with blood.

"If untreated it can prove fatal.”

If you see a dog in a car in distress, Dogs Trust advises that members of the public call 999.