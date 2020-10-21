Search

Advanced search

Town’s ‘Halloween house’ comes up with new way to entertain families

PUBLISHED: 13:25 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 21 October 2020

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

Archant

A couple famed for their Halloween celebrations have come up with a new way to entertain families amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki HillHallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

Nikki Hill and Dan Smith’s bungalow, on Admirals Walk, is a hot topic in Hingham every October due to its spooky displays.

Having moved from Norwich five years ago, they noticed a passion for Halloween and joined the festivities by elaborately decorating their driveway for the town to enjoy.

Hingham couple Dan Smith and Nikki Hill put on a Halloween display every year. Picture: Courtesy of Nikki HillHingham couple Dan Smith and Nikki Hill put on a Halloween display every year. Picture: Courtesy of Nikki Hill

Their home is known locally as ‘Halloween house’ and, so serious is their commitment, they have officially changed its name to Hallows End.

But with the safety of trick or treating questioned this year due to Covid-19, Ms Hill and Mr Smith have created a website featuring a video tour of last year’s display, Halloween recipes and much more.

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki HillHallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

“Last year we counted 250 people, so there is no way we could guarantee safety,” said Ms Hill.

“The website will not be the same as going out, but it is at least something for families to enjoy.”

The owners of Hingham's 'Halloween house' have created a website for children to enjoy in the absence of trick or treating. Picture: Nikki HillThe owners of Hingham's 'Halloween house' have created a website for children to enjoy in the absence of trick or treating. Picture: Nikki Hill

Hallowsend.co.uk will go live on October 31.

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki HillHallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki HillHallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

Hallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki HillHallows End in Hingham is famed across the town for its annual Halloween display. Picture: Nikki Hill

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

More than 70 Norfolk schools and colleges have Covid cases

Council bosses say there are confirmed coronavirus cases in 70 schools and colleges in Norfolk. Pic: Ben Birchall / PA.

Road closed after serious collision

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash at Stradsett near Downham Market. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Coronavirus case confirmed at north Norfolk high school

A case of Covid-19 has been confirmed at Aylsham High School. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Children taken home after fire at primary school

Fire fighters at Attleborough Primary School for what is believed to be a fire in one of the mobile classrooms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road remains open after car collides with hedge

The car which collided with a hedge on Shouldham Road at Marham Picture: Norfolk Constabulary