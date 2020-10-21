Town’s ‘Halloween house’ comes up with new way to entertain families
PUBLISHED: 13:25 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:41 21 October 2020
A couple famed for their Halloween celebrations have come up with a new way to entertain families amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Nikki Hill and Dan Smith’s bungalow, on Admirals Walk, is a hot topic in Hingham every October due to its spooky displays.
Having moved from Norwich five years ago, they noticed a passion for Halloween and joined the festivities by elaborately decorating their driveway for the town to enjoy.
Their home is known locally as ‘Halloween house’ and, so serious is their commitment, they have officially changed its name to Hallows End.
But with the safety of trick or treating questioned this year due to Covid-19, Ms Hill and Mr Smith have created a website featuring a video tour of last year’s display, Halloween recipes and much more.
“Last year we counted 250 people, so there is no way we could guarantee safety,” said Ms Hill.
“The website will not be the same as going out, but it is at least something for families to enjoy.”
Hallowsend.co.uk will go live on October 31.
