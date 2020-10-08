Do you want to run a pet shop? Owners launch search for successors ahead of retirement

The owners of a pet shop which has served customers for more than 40 years have launched a search for their successors as they prepare for a well-earned retirement.

Alan and Lorna Raven have run Fido’s Pet Bazaar in Hellesdon since 1977, first on Meadow Way and then in the Dixon’s Centre on Reepham Road, where the store has been for more than 30 years.

However, with the pair both in their seventies and coronavirus making their work conditions increasingly difficult they have decided to retire at the end of the year.

But while they themselves are stepping down, they are keen that Fido’s continues to survive beyond their retirement - and are willing to part with the business for just the cost of its fittings.

Mr Raven, 73, said: “Because so many people in the local area rely on us it would be a shame for it not to continue, but we need to find the right person to take it off our hands.

“It wouldn’t be at any great cost, but it is important that whoever takes it on is a business person first and an animal-lover second.”

The shop has united generations of people with beloved pets over the years, but changes to government regulations meant Mr Raven had to adapt and stopped selling live pets - instead focussing more on specialist foods and pet supplies.

After the loss of what he said was the shop’s unique selling point, the business again began to thrive, but he said lockdown had that things had taken a turn for the worse.

He said: “With the lockdown lots of people took to shopping online and coming back and having to wear masks has made things a lot tougher. My wife is hard of hearing and relies a lot on lip reading and with customers wearing masks too, it just made work less of a pleasure and more of an ordeal.

“We’re had a good run, we’ve won awards and seen a lot of change over the years, particularly how the Internet has changed things, but now feels like the right time to retire.

“We really appreciate all the custom we have had over the years and I hope we can find somebody who can take the business forward.”

Interested parties should telephone 01603 487492.