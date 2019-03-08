Search

Owner of missing Norfolk dog 'frantic with worry'

PUBLISHED: 11:27 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 01 August 2019

The male Cockerpoo has been missing from Upwell since 10:30pm Wednesday, July 31. Picture: Justine Watts

The male Cockerpoo has been missing from Upwell since 10:30pm Wednesday, July 31. Picture: Justine Watts

Archant

An owner of a missing dog has taken to Facebook in the hopes of finding him.



Marshall the Cockerpoo from New Road, Upwell has been missing from 10:30pm on Wednesday, July 31.

His owner, Justine Watts, took to Facebook to appeal to members of the public to help find him.

The missing one year old pooch is cream with dark shading on his ears, neutered and microchipped.

He is thought to have been spotted at 11pm on Wednesday, July 31 on Pringle bridge in Upwell.

Marshall has since been registered on Doglost.

Mrs Watts said: "We are frantic with worry as he is not used to traffic. We have been out all night looking for him.

"The children are so upset, he's our baby.

"He is friendly with people and other dogs. If anyone finds him they can call anytime day or night."

Anyone who finds Marshall can call Mrs Watts on 07799016022.

