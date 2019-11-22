Search

Teenagers who hand in wallet containing £300 reunite with its owner

PUBLISHED: 14:43 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:43 22 November 2019

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured are the 14-year-olds Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones. Picture: Gordon Hayes

A group of schoolboys who found an abandoned wallet containing hundreds of pounds, credit cards and items of sentimental interest have reunited with its owner.

A group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured is its owner Gordon Hayes. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOPA group of teenagers from Swaffham handed in a wallet containing hundreds of pounds of cash. Pictured is its owner Gordon Hayes. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

The friends, who are pupils at The Nicholas Hamond Academy in Swaffham, discovered the item close to the market town's filling station off Castle Acre Road, near Waitrose.

Leo Nixon, Noah Haynes, Braydon Nellist and Kenton Thompson-Jones, all aged 14, handed it straight into a cashier before leaving a contact number and returning home.

So when its owner, Gordon Hayes, received a phone call to say it had been found, he described the moment as "euphoric".

The 77-year-old grandfather from Swaffham said: "It's so lovely. It was so nice. It really was. It's sad to see so many awful things going on and this is a nice change."

Mr Hayes, owner of Hayes Gallery in the town centre, had been collecting his shopping from Waitrose when he lost the wallet.

He explained how he had placed it on top of his car in order to give his trolley to an attendant who was walking by at the time.

Unfortunately he forgot about it and drove off with it still on the roof.

"One of the items I was carrying, a lampshade, was in a great big awkward box which I think is what threw me," he said.

"I gave the man my trolley but I must have just put my wallet on top of my car which is not something I normally do. Then I drove off.

"When I got back home and realised what had happened I was really very extremely upset.

"I had personal items in there, as well as £300 in cash and my credit cards. Your wallet is often more than just a wallet to some extent."

Not long after, while he was hunting for it, he got a call from the filling station to say it had been handed in by a group of teenagers who found it on the road nearby.

He added: "I was euphoric when I heard.

"One of the boys had left their number so I rang them and said I wanted to thank them in person.

"It was an incredible act of honesty on their part."

Mr Hayes rewarded the group for their efforts and thanked them for handing back the wallet, which had been completely untouched.

